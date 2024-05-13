Estevao Willian: The 'out-of-this-world' wonderkid trying to shake the nickname 'Messinho' who Chelsea are looking to beat Barcelona to sign

The next prodigy off the Brazilian production line, the Blues are closing in on a player who has his heart set on a move to Camp Nou

Palmeiras have done it again. Just over a year after Endrick agreed a big-money move to Real Madrid in 2024 - worth a potential €60 million (£51m/$64m) to the Brazilian club - Estevao Willian is set to become the next prodigious talent to step off the production line when he turns 18 in 2025.

The prototype of the tricky Brazilian winger, the 17-year-old grabbed headlines in a breakout six months that saw him shine throughout the age grades at Palmeiras and on the international stage with Brazil at the Under-17 World Cup.

He has emerged as the latest Brazilian starlet to be coveted by pretty much every elite European club, but it's looks like Chelsea are set to win the race for yet another young talent. However, dubbed 'Messinho' during his time at Cruzeiro, the teenager has his heart set on following in Leo's footsteps.

Can he live up to the hype? Allow GOAL to introduce you to potential star of the future...