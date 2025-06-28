Estevao Willian PalmeirasGetty
Ritabrata Banerjee

'That's what sells, blood' - Estevao Willian criticism infuriates Palmeiras coach as he urges media to have empathy for 'pure and naive' Chelsea-bound sensation

EstevaoChelseaPalmeirasA. Ferreira

Palmeiras manager Abel Ferreira hit out media for criticising sensation Estevao Willian ahead of his much-awaited move to Chelsea this summer. The youngster recently revealed his nervousness at finally joining the Blues after the Club World Cup. The attacker played a key role in the club topping their Club World Cup group and reaching the round of 16 stage.

  • Ferreira backed Estevao Willian
  • Urged media to sow empathy towards youngster
  • Palmeiras face Botafogo in Club World Cup
