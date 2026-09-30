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'Not changed a bit!' – Erling Haaland unaffected by Man City financial breach verdict as Norway camp rally around striker
Business as usual for City superstar
Despite the storm brewing over Manchester City's off-field conduct, Haaland appears to be taking the headlines in his stride. The 26-year-old marksman has been away on international duty as details emerged regarding the Premier League's verdict on City's financial breaches. While the football world reacts to the implications of the 'sham contract' findings, Haaland's focus remains firmly fixed on his duties for Norway as they prepare to face Wales in a crucial Nations League encounter at the Cardiff City Stadium.
Haaland was conspicuously kept away from the media spotlight following Norway's recent defeat to Portugal, leading to speculation about his frame of mind. However, his international teammates have been quick to dismiss any suggestions that the forward is distracted by the chaos surrounding his club. The striker, who arrived at the Etihad Stadium in 2022, was not at the club during the nine-season period under investigation, but as the club's most marketable asset, he inevitably remains at the centre of the narrative.
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Rallying around the talisman
Brentford defender Kristoffer Ajer has provided a revealing insight into the atmosphere within the squad, insisting that Haaland's demeanour has not shifted despite the gravity of the situation in Manchester. Ajer explained that the forward is handling the pressure with his trademark composure and high energy, having recently maintained his lethal form for his country. Haaland scored in Norway's 2-1 defeat to Portugal in Oslo and netted twice in a 3-2 victory over Denmark, taking his extraordinary international tally to 65 goals in just 57 appearances.
Speaking to the press ahead of the clash in Cardiff, Ajer said: 'He's been exactly the way he's always the same with the national team. He's truly focused on the upcoming games. I think he's trying to do the same as everyone else, wait and see what the outcome is - but right now the main focus is Wales tomorrow night. That's clearly been his way of doing it.'
Maintaining the focus
Reaffirming the striker's unfazed character, Ajer highlighted the positivity the forward brings to the national setup. 'No not at all. Ever since I met him brings lot of energy and joy to the group. The biggest compliment I always give is that he hasn't changed a bit from the moment I met him even though he's the biggest star on the planet right now. He's been exactly the same the last few days as well which is not a surprise for me,' the defender noted.
That unwavering mentality will be crucial as Norway attempt to reignite their campaign following their recent defeat to Portugal. The Norwegians currently sit second in League A Group 4 with three points, level with third-placed Denmark and trailing leaders Portugal on six, while point-less Wales remain bottom of the standings.
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Solbakken remaining tight-lipped over Haaland private talks
Norway manager Stale Solbakken has been less forthcoming when grilled about his star player's mental state. The head coach gave short, blunt answers regarding Haaland's performances in training, noting he was 'very good' and 'scoring goals,' though he did mention a rare missed opportunity in the Portugal match. When asked directly if he had felt the need to hold a private meeting with Haaland to discuss the City situation, Solbakken remained tight-lipped, stating: 'What we speak about is between him and me.'
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