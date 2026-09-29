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Norway v Portugal - UEFA Nations League 2026/27 Group A4 MD2Getty Images Sport
Muhammad Zaki

Norway boss Stale Solbakken FURIOUS over 'lies' regarding Erling Haaland and Man City press conference controversy following 115 charges verdict

E. Haaland
Manchester City
Norway
S. Solbakken
Norway vs Portugal
UEFA Nations League A
Wales vs Norway
Premier League

Norway head coach Stale Solbakken has reacted with fury to suggestions that Manchester City interfered with his squad selection for media duties. The national team boss was forced to address rumours that the Etihad giants requested Erling Haaland be kept away from the cameras following a landmark verdict regarding the club's financial conduct.

  • Media duties row

    Haaland was originally scheduled to speak to reporters on Saturday ahead of Norway's Nations League fixture against Portugal. However, the striker was unexpectedly pulled from the media session and replaced by team-mates Fredrik Aursnes and Andreas Schjelderup.

    The sudden schedule change occurred shortly after a reported ruling concerning Manchester City's alleged financial breaches. This timing sparked intense speculation that City had directly instructed the Norwegian camp to shield their star forward from difficult questions regarding the club's ongoing legal battle.


  • FBL-EUR-NATIONS-NOR-PORAFP

    Solbakken slams interference claims

    Norway's head coach moved quickly to shut down the speculations. Speaking to VG, Solbakken insisted that the Premier League club had zero involvement in the decision to excuse his star striker from the scheduled media appearance.

    "I haven’t spoken to anyone at Manchester City about the media since Erling was to move from Dortmund to City," Solbakken said. "That was the last time I spoke to City about the media."

    The manager explained that he took the initiative to protect the player entirely on his own, adding that the rumours were entirely false. "It's a lie. It also undermines my integrity," he stated. "I go to great lengths to be honest because this is the people’s national team. I try to give my all and that of the team."

    Solbakken revealed the casual nature of the conversation that led to the schedule shift. "This was a decision I made without informing Erling," he noted. "I just said: 'You can let this go. If you want to go, then you go. But for me you are exempt'."


  • Haaland remains focused

    Despite the off-field noise surrounding his club, Haaland showed no signs of distraction on the pitch. The prolific forward started Sunday's Nations League encounter in Oslo, netting his third goal of the current international break.

    However, his individual effort was not enough to secure a positive result, as Norway ultimately suffered a 2-1 defeat to Portugal. Following the final whistle, the striker was spotted deep in conversation with his City team-mate Ruben Dias.

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    Monumental tests ahead

    Haaland's national team commitments are far from over in this Nations League campaign. Norway must still prepare for two vital clashes against Wales, alongside a demanding reverse fixture against Portugal.

    After those international tests arrive, the striker must quickly switch his attention back to domestic matters. Manchester City face a massive Premier League showdown upon their return, with a daunting trip to Anfield to tackle Liverpool awaiting Enzo Maresca's side.

UEFA Nations League A
Wales crest
Wales
WAL
Norway crest
Norway
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