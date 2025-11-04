Erling Haaland 'wants Real Madrid!' Man City striker open to replacing Vinicius Jr as release clause offers path to Xabi Alonso's team

Tensions between Vinicius and Madrid manager Xabi Alonso have reportedly reached breaking point, casting serious doubt over the The Brazilian’s future at the club has become uncertain after tensions with coach Xabi Alonso. The relationship began to deteriorate when Vinicius reacted angrily to being substituted during the El Clasico clash against Barcelona. Although Vinicius later issued an apology on social media for his outburst, he notably left Alonso out of his message.

The situation escalated when The Athletic published an article on the same day as his public apology, criticising Alonso’s leadership and discipline. The report quoted an anonymous source close to the team who claimed Alonso "thinks he’s Pep Guardiola" The piece, believed to have ties to Vinicius’ camp, angered the Real Madrid hierarchy.

Matters worsened in the following match against Valencia when Vinicius took a penalty that had been assigned to Kylian Mbappe and missed. His actions were viewed as disrespectful by both Alonso and his teammates, further straining relations within the squad.

Club president Florentino Perez’s patience has reportedly run out after a series of off field issues and the 25-year-old's flamboyant behaviour. With trust between Vinicius and the management now said to be beyond repair, Madrid are seriously considering offers for the forward, which could mark the end of his time at the Bernabeu.