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Erling Haaland creates incredible Premier League history as Man City edge Sunderland in eight-goal thriller
City triumph in high-scoring thriller
City emerged victorious from a breathless 5-3 encounter against Sunderland on Sunday. Enzo Maresca’s side continued their flawless start to the campaign, though they were made to work exceptionally hard for the three points.
Enzo Fernandez, Rayan Cherki and an Antoine Semenyo brace put the league leaders in a commanding position. However, it was Haaland who provided the historic finishing touch to a memorable afternoon.
The Norwegian hitman struck in the 81st minute to register the eighth and final goal of the game. His late effort ensured City remained perfect, while also securing a special personal milestone.
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Haaland completes his Premier League set
Haaland’s late strike initially looked to have been ruled out for an offside infringement. However, a VAR review eventually overturned the on-field decision, confirming a unique piece of history for the City talisman.
The goal means Haaland has now scored against all 25 clubs he has faced in the Premier League for City. Sunderland were the only remaining side he had failed to breach, having fired blanks in two meetings with them last season.
That finish also marked his 117th Premier League goal and his fifth of the current campaign. He now sits top of the early Golden Boot standings, moving one clear of Alexander Isak, who netted Liverpool's weekend winner against Bournemouth.
Brobbey makes history in valiant defeat
While Haaland grabbed the headline record, Sunderland forward Brobbey enjoyed an astonishing afternoon of his own. The striker netted a superb hat-trick, becoming the first player in six years to score three times in a Premier League game against City since Jamie Vardy.
It was also the first top-flight hat-trick by a Sunderland player since Jermain Defoe achieved the feat a decade ago. Furthermore, Brobbey became just the fourth player in Premier League history to score a treble against the team starting the day top of the table.
He joins an elite club featuring Robbie Fowler, Dirk Kuyt and Romelu Lukaku. Unfortunately, Brobbey is the first player to score a Premier League hat-trick and lose since Roque Santa Cruz for Blackburn against Wigan in December 2007.
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Maresca matches elite managerial company
The thrilling victory keeps City firmly on track and cements Maresca’s flawless start to life at the helm. Maresca is now just the sixth manager in Premier League history to win his first five games in charge of a club. He joins an exclusive list that includes Carlo Ancelotti, Pep Guardiola, Craig Shakespeare, Maurizio Sarri and Ole Gunnar Solskjær.
With their manager flying and Haaland already firing on all cylinders, City look as formidable as ever. They will now turn their attention to maintaining this perfect domestic run in their upcoming fixtures.
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