Eight-goal thriller at the Etihad! Semenyo double helps Manchester City survive Brian Brobbey hat-trick and Sunderland scare

Maresca’s side secured their fifth consecutive victory of the campaign, ensuring they remain the only team in the division with a 100 per cent record. Semenyo proved to be the difference-maker, finding the back of the net twice to dampen Sunderland's hopes of a massive upset. The home side also saw Enzo Fernandez, Rayan Cherki and Erling Haaland get on the scoresheet during a high-octane encounter that kept the Etihad crowd on the edge of their seats throughout the afternoon.

The result caps a historic start to life in Manchester for Maresca. The Italian has now won each of his first five Premier League games in charge of Manchester City, becoming only the sixth manager in the competition's history to achieve the feat. While the three points were ultimately secured, the manner of the performance will give the coaching staff plenty to ponder, particularly regarding a defensive line that struggled to contain the visitors' direct approach.