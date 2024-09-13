Erling Haaland Manchester City 2024Getty
Soham Mukherjee

Explained: Why Erling Haaland could miss Man City's Premier League clash with Brentford

Erling Haaland could reportedly miss Manchester City's Premier League clash with Brentford with Pep Guardiola ready to approve a compassionate leave.

  • Haaland has lost his close friend Ivar Eggja
  • Guardiola is ready to give him time to grieve
  • Striker might sit out the Brentford clash
