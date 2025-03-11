Erling Haaland salary: How much does Manchester City star earn per week and annually in the Premier League?

Everything you need to know about Erling Haaland's salary at Manchester City

Manchester City haven’t been in the best of form in 2024-25, having been knocked out in the Champions League play-off against Real Madrid, while things haven’t really worked out for them in the Premier League either. Despite the turmoil at the club, Erling Haaland hasn’t been short of goals and the big Norwegian was rewarded with a contract renewal with the Cityzens, keeping him at the Etihad until 2034. The new contract has made him the highest paid-player at the club, but exactly how much does the City striker earn? Let’s find out!

GOAL delved into the numbers with Capology and found out!

*Salaries are gross