Soham Mukherjee

A helping hand from Erling Haaland! Man City striker helps fans complete funding for impressive Kevin De Bruyne tifo for Belgian's last FA Cup final with club

Erling HaalandK. De BruyneCrystal Palace vs Manchester CityCrystal PalaceManchester CityFA Cup

Erling Haaland contributed €5,000 to complete funding for an impressive Kevin De Bruyne tifo for the Belgian's last FA Cup final with Manchester City.

  • Man City fans unfurled a special KDB tifo at Wembley
  • It is the Belgian's final FA Cup appearance with City
  • Haaland put in a helping hand to fund the tifo
