Erling Haaland
Soham Mukherjee

Erling Haaland wants to keep his secrets! Man City hitman rejects fly-on-the-wall Netflix documentary

Erling HaalandManchester CityPremier League

Erling Haaland has reportedly knocked down Netflix for a fly-on-the-wall documentary as he is keen on protecting his trade secrets.

  • Netflix wanted to make a docuseries on Haaland
  • Striker is not comfortable with the idea
  • Ollie Watkins and Mo Salah also could be approached

