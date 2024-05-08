BROUGHT TO YOU BY
Erling Haaland PSGGetty Images/Goal
Soham Mukherjee

Erling Haaland will like this! Borussia Dortmund rinse PSG after Champions League semi-final triumph

Borussia DortmundParis Saint-GermainChampions LeagueManchester CityErling Haaland

Borussia Dortmund dug up a social media post from the past to rinse Paris Saint-Germain and avenge Erling Haaland in the Champions League.

  • PSG mocked BVB after beating them in 2020
  • German outfit hit back after win in Paris
  • Will play in the UCL final at the expense of PSG
