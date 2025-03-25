'Crazy standards!' - Erling Haaland grabs 40th goal in 41st appearance for Norway as Man City striker becomes top scorer in Europe's top-five leagues despite 'poor season'
Erling Haaland grabbed his 40th goal in 41 appearances for Norway as the Manchester City striker became the top scorer in Europe's top-five leagues.
- Norway brushed aside Israel 4-2
- Haaland bagged fourth goal of game
- Has 43 goal involvements for club & country this season