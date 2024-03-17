'Convinced' - Erik ten Hag makes bold Mason Mount prediction as ex-Chelsea man closes in on Man Utd injury return

Getty ImagesRitabrata Banerjee'Convinced' - Erik ten Hag makes bold Mason Mount prediction as ex-Chelsea man closes in on Man Utd injury returnManchester UnitedMason MountErik ten HagErik ten Hag remained confident that Mason Mount will prove his worth at Old Trafford once he fully recovers from his injury.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowTen Hag put his faith in MountReturned to training earlier this weekLikely to be included in matchday squad against Liverpool