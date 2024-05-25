Erik ten Hag comes out fighting - and clutching another trophy! Winners and losers as Man Utd stun Man City in FA Cup final in glorious last stand for beleaguered manager as Erling Haaland & Co. come up short

The Dutchman produced a tactical masterclass in the face of growing speculation that he will be sacked, and embarrassed his bosses in the process

Erik ten Hag was in a fighting mood all week, raging against journalists for repeatedly asking him about his future and hitting out at pundits for expecting Manchester United to win every game. And when he got into Wembley on Saturday, he took the gloves off and delivered a knockout blow to Manchester City.

Despite being shown no respect by his INEOS bosses, who have been speaking to other coaches about the prospect of replacing the Dutchman, Ten Hag produced a perfect game-plan and did something that no other coach has managed since Unai Emery in December, to beat City in 90 minutes.

Kobbie Mainoo and Alejandro Garnacho were the stars of this cup shock, which was made in United's academy. But Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane also played crucial rules in shutting out City for most of the game until Jeremy Doku caused the Red Devils a late scare.

Doku was the only City attacker who can be pleased with his performance as Erling Haaland, Kevin De Bruyne and Julian Alvarez all struggled to turn up or take their chances. Pep Guardiola's side were overwhelming favourites, with some bookmakers offering odds of 7/1 for a United triumph, but they couldn't handle the Red Devils, who wrecked their hopes of becoming the first team in English football history to win back-to-back doubles.

GOAL breaks down the winners & losers from Wembley...