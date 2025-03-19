'Like being back in 1980!' - Enzo Maresca slammed for 'boring' tactics in Arsenal defeat as Chelsea told they should have stuck with Mauricio Pochettino
Enzo Maresca was slammed for his "boring" tactics in Arsenal defeat as William Gallas believes Chelsea should have stuck with Mauricio Pochettino.
- Chelsea went down to Arsenal in the London derby
- Maresca under scrutiny after just four wins in 13 PL games
- Gallas believes Chelsea were better under Pochettino