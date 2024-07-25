Enzo Maresca has work to do! Winners & losers as Chelsea turn in sloppy performance against Wrexham in new boss' first contest

The London club were far from convincing, and didn't deserve more than a draw against the League 1 side

Enzo Maresca has his wake up call - and it only took one game. Preseason can't be read into too much, especially at this stage. But an inconsistent Chelsea were equally matched - if not outplayed - by a disciplined Wrexham side in a 2-2 draw in their first preseason friendly.

Maresca tried to implement his system here: Three at the back, wing-backs who pushed up, some trendy inversion from wide players who stepped into midfield. At times, it looked rather good, Chelsea piecing together some flowing attacking moves - let down by individual mistakes and mishaps in the final third. But at others, they looked confused and disorganized, and far too easy to play against.

After a frustrating opening 30 minutes, Chelsea grabbed the lead through Christopher Nkunku, who bashed his effort home from close range after a messy sequence. Further goals really should have come - such was Chelsea's command of the ball and territory in the Wrexham half.

But a much-changed side rather struggled in the second half. Wrexham were good value for their equaliser, Luke Bolton sneaking in at the far post for an easy tap-in after an hour. They added a second 10 minutes later, Jack Marriott darting through the collapsing Chelsea defence before stroking the ball into the far corner. A late Lesley Ugochukwu saw out an appropriate draw.

And what was learned from all of this? Results for Chelsea, in a material sense, really don't matter here. Rather, this was a game to find positives in, to see the edges of a team forming. And you'd have to look very closely to find one. Chelsea were good in the first half, but simply woeful in the second - their defence constantly collapsing.

Wrexham, meanwhile, can take heart from a good all-round performance, one that showed they can really play with the big boys once the season starts.

GOAL breaks down the winners & losers from Levi's Stadium...