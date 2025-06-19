Enzo Fernandez salary: How much does Chelsea star earn per week and annually in Premier League?

Everything you need to know about Enzo Fernandez's salary at Chelsea

Argentine midfielder Enzo Fernandez began his European journey with Benfica after making the move from the iconic River Plate in Argentina.

He made his debut in Liga Portugal during the 2022-23 season as a promising young talent. However, his rise to global prominence accelerated later that year when he was selected for Argentina’s national team for the FIFA World Cup. Enzo played a pivotal role in the Albiceleste’s title-winning campaign, significantly boosting his profile on the international stage.

His standout performances during the tournament drew interest from top European clubs, with Chelsea eventually securing his signature for a massive transfer fee.

Article continues below

Since arriving at Stamford Bridge, Enzo has established himself as a key figure in a Chelsea squad undergoing a transitional phase. The Argentine’s current contract with the club runs until 2032, and he is among the highest earners at the club.

GOAL delved into the numbers with Capology and found out exactly how much he makes in London!

*Salaries are gross