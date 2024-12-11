Man City penaltiesGetty/@AMINKXRIM
Scott Wilson

'Enjoy the Championship!' - Man City savaged for 'embarrassing' training routine as Erling Haaland, Phil Foden, Jack Grealish & Ilkay Gundogan all appear to miss penalties with NO goalkeeper in net

Erling Haaland, Jack Grealish, Phil Foden and Ilkay Gundogan all appeared to struggle from 12 yards as the Manchester City stars practiced penalties.

  • Man City stars fail to hit the target
  • Quartet mocked on social media
  • Guardiola's side take on Juventus
