Ryan Reynolds Rob McElhenney Wrexham 2023Getty
Chris Burton

‘We’re in the English f*cking Football League!’ - Ryan Reynolds turns the air blue during discussion with Rob McElhenney in ‘Welcome to Wrexham’ teaser ahead of series three release

WrexhamLeague Two

Ryan Reynolds turns the air blue in a ‘Welcome to Wrexham’ teaser than sees him say to Rob McElhenney: “We’re in the English f*cking Football League!”

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Dragons claimed National League title in 2023
  • Back in the EFL after a 15-year absence
  • Hollywood co-owners enjoying emotional ride

Editors' Picks