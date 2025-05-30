England women's player ratings vs Portugal: Aggie Beever-Jones steals the show with first-half hat-trick while Lauren Hemp shines on Lionesses return in huge Nations League win

Sarina Wiegman's side ran riot on Friday night, with goals also coming from Lucy Bronze, Beth Mead and Chloe Kelly ahead of a crunch clash with Spain

England cruised to victory against Portugal on Friday night, with a dominant 6-0 result meaning the Lionesses go to Spain next week knowing that a win over the world champions will seal their spot in the Nations League finals. It took less than three minutes for the reigning European champions to break the deadlock at Wembley and that well and truly opened the floodgates, as another four flew in before half-time - including three for Aggie Beever-Jones for her first senior international hat-trick.

Starting in the No.9 role due to a slight niggle for Alessia Russo, it was the Chelsea star who opened the scoring after good high pressure from Jess Park. That was the first of two sharp finishes through on goal that just evaded Portugal goalkeeper Ines Pereira, with a thunderous header sandwiched in-between for a truly memorable night for Beever-Jones.

While it will be the 21-year-old who grabs the headlines, there was plenty more to like about this front-footed performance from the Lionesses, too. Lauren Hemp's return caught the eye, with her first England appearance in seven months seeing her link up well with Jess Carter behind her, including for the second goal, headed in by Lucy Bronze. More centrally, Park did plenty to stake her claim to start as the No.10 at this summer's European Championship, particularly with a superb assist that allowed Beth Mead to make it four.

Tuesday's clash with Spain will be much tougher than this, with Portugal nowhere near the level they were in February when they fought back to claim a point - and early all three - against Sarina Wiegman's side. But there was plenty for the England boss to be encouraged by here, with the scoring rounded off by Chloe Kelly from the bench to complete a very positive night.

GOAL rates England's players from Wembley Stadium...