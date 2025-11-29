+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Beth Mead Georgia Stanway England Women 2025Getty Images
Ameé Ruszkai

England women's player ratings vs China: Lethal Lionesses rack up the goals to set Wembley record as Georgia Stanway & Beth Mead shine in international friendly obliteration

Georgia Stanway went home with the match ball on Saturday after bagging a hat-trick in England's record-breaking 8-0 win over China, one just short of a record defeat for the 1999 Women's World Cup finalists. A dominant display, which had the European champions 3-0 up inside just 16 minutes, returned the Lionesses' biggest ever win at Wembley Stadium, surpassing the 6-0 thumping dealt out to Portugal back in May.

It was Beth Mead who initially set the tone on the day, breaking the deadlock after just 12 minutes thanks to a lovely touch and an even better finish. Two minutes later, she had another and was on track for a hat-trick, while also moving to within 13 goals of Ellen White's all-time scoring record for the Lionesses.

But as Lauren Hemp, making her first appearance for England since their European Championship triumph back in July, added a third, it was Stanway who started to steal the show. Having put it on a plate for Hemp just a few minutes earlier, the Bayern Munich midfielder netted her first of the day after a goalkeeping error, made it 5-0 from the penalty spot after VAR harshly penalised Li Mengwen for an inadvertent handball and, after Mead went off at the break, she then bagged that memorable Wembley hat-trick by finishing off a lovely team goal she was central to.

China haven't played a fixture since July and the country's domestic league, which the majority of its squad plays in, finished its 2025 season back in September. The rustiness created by those two factors was certainly on show as the Asian champions were put to the sword by the queens of Europe. But make no mistake, England were brilliant and much the better side here, with Ella Toone scoring the goal that ensured the Lionesses would make this a record Wembley win, with there still time for Alessia Russo to add further gloss late on.

GOAL rates England's players from Wembley Stadium...

  • Maya Le Tissier Ziqin Shao England China Women 2025Getty Images

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Anna Moorhouse (6/10):

    Confident and accurate in possession on her England debut. Had very little else to do as she watched her team-mates rack up the goals at the other end.

    Lucy Bronze (8/10):

    A typical all-action performance from the full-back, whose link-up play with Mead in the first half in particular was devastating for China.

    Maya Le Tissier (7/10):

    Had some good duelling moments with Shao, coming out on top in four of her five aerial battles, and moved the ball fantastically, as usual.

    Esme Morgan (6/10):

    Had one slightly shaky moment in her 45 minutes but recovered well. Sprayed the ball around nicely while going relatively unchallenged at the back before being subbed off at the break.

    Niamh Charles (7/10):

    Amid growing competition for her spot, this was a solid display from the Chelsea star, even if she wasn't tested much in defence.

  • Georgia Stanway England Women 2025Getty Images

    Midfield

    Keira Walsh (8/10):

    Kept England consistently on the front foot with her control of possession, misplacing just one of her 53 attempted passes.

    Georgia Stanway (9/10):

    An all-round excellent display in which she bagged three goals and also provided an assist. Never stopped running, was effective in possession and clinical in front of goal.

    Ella Toone (9/10):

    Another brilliant performer who finished the evening with three assists and a goal. Her role in Mead's second was particularly eye-catching, with an excellent turn and cross teeing up the winger to score.

  • Alessia Russo England Women 2025Getty Images

    Attack

    Beth Mead (9/10):

    Was England's brightest spark in a first half that returned two goals, before making way for Kelly at half time.

    Alessia Russo (8/10):

    Pressed well, linked play brilliantly and got into scoring positions, finally getting her well-deserved goal in the closing stages.

    Lauren Hemp (8/10):

    Made an exciting return to England action after injury, providing plenty of danger for China down the left and showing up in the right place at the right time for her goal.

  • Chloe Kelly England Women 2025Getty Images

    Subs & Manager

    Chloe Kelly (6/10):

    Tried to create but couldn't quite reproduce the electricity of Hemp or Mead after coming on at the break, lacking accuracy with her crossing.

    Jess Park (7/10):

    Lively down the right, offering a different kind of challenge for the China defence with her movement inside. Unlucky not to score when a clever effort clipped the bar.

    Lotte Wubben-Moy (7/10):

    Settled with ease into the back line, keeping the ball well and not shying away from duels. 

    Lucia Kendall (7/10):

    Picked up where she left off in the last camp, moving the ball with purpose and confidently demanding possession.

    Taylor Hinds (N/A):

    Took over at left-back for the closing stages.

    Aggie Beever-Jones (N/A):

    Replaced Russo for the final five minutes.

    Sarina Wiegman (7/10):

    Put out a team that dominated and was ruthless, securing a record-breaking win, but there will be some frustration that she didn't use this opportunity to see some different players. Even the subs introduced were mostly established squad members, bar Hinds and Kendall. Did at least take the chance to give ever-presents such as Walsh and Bronze a bit of a rest in the second half.

