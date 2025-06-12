England Under-21s player ratings vs Czechia: Elliot Anderson dominates while Harvey Elliott gets on the scoresheet as Young Lions make perfect start to Euros title defence

Tino Livramento and Omari Hutchinson also caught the eye for Lee Carsley's side as they began the group stages by picking up three points

England Under-21s made a perfect start to the defence of their European Championship crown as they ran out 3-1 winners over Czechia on Thursday. Harvey Elliott and Charlie Cresswell got themselves on the scoresheet for the Young Lions in what was a strong opening night for Lee Carsley's side.

Tino Livramento and Omari Hutchinson both had early efforts saved in Slovakia, though England goalkeeper James Beadle also had to be alert to tip Stepan Chapoulek's header over the crossbar. It was Elliott, though, who broke the deadlock with a low effort after Livramento's deflected cross was knocked into the Liverpool midfielder's path by James McAtee.

England doubled their lead early in the second half when Livramento skipped past the Czechia full-back and fired in a low cross that was diverted into his own net by goalkeeper Lukas Hornicek, though Marseille forward Jonathan Rowe may have got a touch on its way through.

Article continues below

Czechia offered an immediate response as Daniel Fila headed in at the back post to half the deficit, but England regained control thereafter and secured a deserved victory when Toulouse centre-back Charlie Cresswell headed in from a corner with 14 minutes remaining. Carsley's side will next be in action against Slovenia on Sunday, before rounding out their group-stage campaign against Germany next Wednesday.

GOAL rates England's players from Dunajska Streda...