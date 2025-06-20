England Under-19s crash out of European Championship! Young Lions beaten 4-2 by Netherlands in dismal showing as Will Antwi's side fail to progress beyond group stages in competition England U19 Netherlands U19 vs England U19 Netherlands U19 EURO U19

Will Antwi's England U19 side lost 4-2 to Netherlands U19 as the Young Lions crashed out of the U19 European Championship group stage without a win.