Lucy BronzeGetty
Ameé Ruszkai

How close was England star Lucy Bronze to playing for Portugal? Lionesses icon's dual nationality and international dilemma - explained

L. BronzeEnglandPortugalWomen's footballPortugal vs EnglandUEFA Nations League A

Lucy Bronze is one of the Lionesses' greatest ever players - and yet, before her first England cap, she seriously contemplated playing for Portugal.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Lucy Bronze has become England icon since 2013 debut
  • Has over 100 caps and starred in Euro 2022 triumph
  • But Lionesses defender came close to playing for Portugal
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Next Match