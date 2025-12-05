England's horror route to the 2026 World Cup final revealed after tricky draw

If they can overcome Mexico in their own backyard, England are looking likely to have to beat Brazil in the quarter-finals. Vinicius Junior and Co finished fifth in their qualifying table but were still good enough for an automatic spot at the tournament. This path, where both countries win their groups would see them face-off in Miami. Alongside Vini Jnr, the Chelsea youngster Estevao could take the world stage by storm and there’s Newcastle's Bruno Guimaraes and West Ham’s Lucas Paqueta.

If England can swat the Selecao aside they will most likely face their foe for the ages, Argentina in a Dallas semi-final. The storied head-to-head has an infamous handball, dubious red card, and heart-breaking penalties among its chapters. And the two countries could battle it out once again, this time for a place in the World Cup final. Argentina topped their CONMEBOL qualifying group convincingly, securing their automatic place with only two losses, and are, of course, the defending champions.