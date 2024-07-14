England player ratings vs Spain: Heartbreak for the Three Lions yet again! Harry Kane has a Euro 2024 final shocker as Cole Palmer's goal counts for nothing

The eternal wait for a trophy goes on for Gareth Southgate's side, who were well beaten by La Roja in Berlin

For the second painful final in a row, it's not coming home. England fought valiantly against Spain, but they were narrowly beaten 2-1 by the better team in Sunday's Euro 2024 final.

Nico Williams gave Spain the lead at the start of the second half and La Roja could have extended it, but substitute Cole Palmer gave England a lifeline. However, just as Gareth Southgate's side were preparing for extra-time, Mikel Oyarzabal delivered the knockout blow after some lax defending.

GOAL rates England's players from Olympiastadion in Berlin...