+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
England Albania rating GFXGetty/GOAL
Richard Martin

England player ratings vs Albania: Harry Kane is unstoppable! Captain steps up again while Dean Henderson makes his case as Three Lions complete historic World Cup qualification campaign

Harry Kane made the difference yet again with two late goals as England beat Albania 2-0 in their final World Cup qualifier and made history in the process. The captain broke the deadlock from close range in the 74th minute then netted a header eight minutes later to ensure Thomas Tuchel's side became the first European team to win every game in a World Cup qualification campaign without conceding a goal.

The Three Lions produced an unflattering display overall in a match which had nothing riding on it as they had secured qualification last month while Albania were already assured of a play-off spot. Dean Henderson did his part in keeping the all-important eighth consecutive clean sheet with an excellent display, especially in the second half, before Kane got the breakthrough goal in

The striker turned in a Bukayo Saka corner in the 75th minute and seven minutes later he nodded home a cross from substitute Marcus Rashford. It was far from a statement performance, but it means England head to North America as one of the teams to beat.

GOAL rates England's players from Air Albania Stadium...

  • FBL-WC-2026-EUR-QUALIFIERS-ALB-ENGAFP

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Dean Henderson (8/10):

    Put under the cosh early in the second half and dealt with it well, making an impressive stop from Hoxha before coming out of his area to make a vital tackle on Laci. His first clean sheet in a third England start and a happier occasion than his last game against Senegal.

    Jarell Quansah (6/10):

    A competent albeit unremarkable debut from the Bayer Leverkusen defender. Didn't show loads of ambition going forward although dealt well with the danger coming down his side.

    John Stones (6/10):

    Played an advanced role, frequently pushing into midfield and rotating with Wharton. He gave England extra presence going forward but it didn't help them break down Albania for much of the game.

    Dan Burn (5/10):

    Struggled at times, particularly when Albania made a good start to the second half. A display which underlined why he is a squad player more than a starter.

    Nico O'Reilly (7/10):

    A positive second start for England after making his debut on Thursday, getting forward frequently and looking hard to beat. Looks a strong contender to be the first-choice left-back at the World Cup right now.

    • Advertisement
  • Albania v England - FIFA World Cup 2026 QualifierGetty Images Sport

    Midfield

    Declan Rice (6/10):

    Far from his most memorable England display as he didn't influence the play or have his usual attacking input, and yet still did little wrong.

    Jude Bellingham (7/10):

    A lively performance which was a reminder of how important he can be for England all over the pitch, even if things didn't quite come off for him going forward.

    Adam Wharton (6/10):

    Made his long-awaited first start for England, and although he didn't do much wrong, he didn't quite live up to the hype around him or give Anderson too much to worry about.

  • Albania v England - FIFA World Cup 2026 QualifierGetty Images Sport

    Attack

    Jarrod Bowen (6/10):

    Had England's best chance of the first half when he forced Strakosha to fly across goal and turn away his shot. 

    Harry Kane (7/10):

    It was the story of much of his England career. Did very little of note over the 90 minutes but came up with the goods thanks to his sheer know-how in the penalty area and then added an impressive second with his head.

    Eberechi Eze (5/10):

    A disappointing display as a starter, not looking on the same page as Rice and fluffing his only chance when he failed to beat Strakosha from close range. Replaced by Saka in the 62nd minute.

  • Albania v England - FIFA World Cup 2026 QualifierGetty Images Sport

    Subs & Manager

    Phil Foden (6/10):

    Gave England a bit more spark in attack with his movement, albeit without having much tangible impact.

    Bukayo Saka (6/10):

    Botched one half-chance and one great opportunity after replacing Eze, but went some way to making up for it by putting in the delivery for the crucial opening goal.

    Marcus Rashford (8/10):

    An excellent impact from the bench as he energised England's left side and put in a perfect cross for Kane as well as flashing a shot just wide.

    Elliot Anderson (N/A):

    Introduced in the 75th minute and helped England win a sixth consecutive game he has participated in.

    Morgan Rogers (N/A):

    Replaced Bellingham in the 84th minute.

    Thomas Tuchel (6/10):

    Made seven changes from the Serbia game and it showed as his side had their lowest expected goals total of his tenure in the first half. The overall performance highlighted a lack of strength-in-depth, but his substitutions helped get the job done and he has his own little piece of history to hold on to no matter what happens next summer.