England have nothing to fear from toiling champions Argentina in bid to reach first World Cup final for 60 years

With that in mind, this is a match that could be won and lost in the midfield, and England will fancy their chances in that department. If the Argentine engine room cannot protect the backline, then they will be in serious trouble.

Scaloni's selection there has been curious; in the knockouts the manager has reverted to a diamond formation featuring four centre-midfielders in Fernandez, Alexis Mac Allister, Rodrigo De Paul and Leandro Paredes, seemingly in an attempt to overload the middle of the pitch and create space for Messi ahead of them. The latter sits deep with De Paul on the right, Mac Allister on the left and Fernandez as a No.10.

However, the narrow box shape leaves the kind of space out wide that has been exploited by wingers throughout the tournament - most recently Ndoye. The Switzerland man had the better of right-back Nahuel Molina, who was exposed behind the ageing De Paul. That is where Gordon and Saka should have the room to thrive, if they can be picked out by their team-mates.

Bellingham, Elliot Anderson and Declan Rice - who should be fit and raring to go having sat out the second half and extra time against Norway - will relish the battle against De Paul and Paredes, who are undoubtedly past their best. Fernandez and Mac Allister, meanwhile, will be familiar opponents from the Premier League, and the England trio should at least have the edge there in terms of physicality and athleticism.

Interestingly, it has been reported that Scaloni could make some significant tactical tweaks on Wednesday, potentially bringing in the more mobile Exequiel Palacios and out-and-out winger Giuliano Simeone, or even switching to a 5-3-2 formation using wing-backs - a system he deployed in the 2022 World Cup quarter-final against the Netherlands.

What Anderson, Rice and Bellingham will have to ensure, though, is that they keep their heads. All of their opposite numbers on Wednesday are masters of the dark arts, with De Paul and Paredes particularly skilled in the kind of sh*thousery that can easily rattle a fired-up opponent. England cannot afford any needless yellow or red cards.