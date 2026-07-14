Leading Argentina to a World Cup win over England is the one thing Lionel Messi's magical career is missing as he aims to emulate Diego Maradona

Intriguingly, he's also now set to do something he's never done before. Despite making 205 appearances for his country, Messi has never previously played against England. But that will change in Atlanta on Wednesday.

"Obviously, playing against England is special because they are a powerhouse, and matches against powerhouses are always special," Messi told reporters after Argentina's quarter-final win over Switzerland. "Personally, it's the first time I'm going to play against them. I've played against everyone except England, so it will be nice for that reason too."

For Messi's World Cup story, though, a semi-final showdown with England is more than "nice", it's pure perfection, an unexpected opportunity to write himself into the folklore surrounding one of the most famous (or infamous) fixtures in football.

Messi has emulated Diego Maradona in so many ways, and even surpassed him in others. Even before he finally got his hands on the World Cup trophy with his Maradona-like dominance of Qatar 2022, he led Argentina to Copa America glory at the Maracana, the spiritual home of the Albiceleste's great rivals, Brazil. However, a World Cup win over England would be something else, something special.