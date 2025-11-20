Getty/Goal
'England is not ready for a black superstar' - Ian Wright launches impassioned defence of Jude Bellingham after recent England criticism
Bellingham under scrutiny
Despite being an important player for Madrid and playing a big role in England's run to the final of Euro 2024, Bellingham is not a guaranteed starter under manager Thomas Tuchel. The German caused a stir in June when he said his mother finds some of Bellingham's on-field actions "repulsive" - something he later apologised for. The former Borussia Dortmund talisman was then left out of England's games in October, despite recovering from shoulder surgery. Then, when the attacking midfielder was accused of a negative reaction to being taken off late on in England's 2-0 win over Albania at the weekend, Tuchel said he would review his actions.
When asked whether Bellingham is possibly not buying into the collective of the England team, he told reporters: "That is a bad impression. It should be about the collective. What we did in camp is all about the collective. I have to then review it - I was happy about the goal. I had a quick talk with Morgan Rogers, and I was sure that everyone celebrated together. I will have a look at it. That is not the image we want to transport. We feel everyone is committed and that everyone accepts tough decisions, be it before the match or in the match."
- Getty Images Sport
Wright 'worried' for Bellingham
As the criticism continues to rain down on Bellingham, Wright has come to the aid of the youngster, saying that media coverage of him is influenced by his skin colour and that he "frightens certain people".
He said on Stick to Football: "What they said about Jude not celebrating was complete fabrication, it was a lie. What they’ve tried to do is build something, because England have won so easily, they’ve not conceded any goals. They needed something else to pile on top of the narrative.
"I’m worried for Jude simply because he’s somebody that they can’t control. You can’t control him. Coming off the, ‘Who else?’ and what he’s done at the World Cup (European Championship), he’s showing people that ‘I’m here, I’m black and proud and ready to go'. I’m an Englishman, even though when I was younger, people used to say to me, ‘Yeah but you’re not really English, are you?’ — ‘Yeah, I’m English.’ I don’t think they’re ready for a black superstar who can move like Jude’s moving, they can’t touch him, like I just said. He goes out there, performs, does what he does, says, ‘Who else?’ It’s too uppity for these people.
“I’ll put it in football terms. They love N’Golo Kante, he’s a humble black man, he gets on with what he’s doing. I’m not saying he’s an Uncle Tom or anything, that’s how his personality is. But if you get a (Paul) Pogba or a Bellingham, and you get that kind of energy, that does not sit well with the people, that kind of person. For someone like Jude, for some reason, frightens people because of his capability and the inspiration he can give.
"It’s something that you’re taught as a black man when you’re going out there, you just want to do the best you can and keep your head down and be, for want of a better word, a humble f*****g slave. This is dragging up from that kind of energy. Because if you are outspoken, black, playing to that level and not caring, that frightens certain people, and that’s what’s going to happen with Jude."
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
False narrative over Bellingham's behaviour
This is the second time in a matter of days that Wright has stuck up for the Birmingham City academy product. After the Albania match, Wright accused the media of making a mountain out of a molehill when it came to Bellingham's conduct.
"They [the media] need to create this kind of beef because there's nothing else to talk about till the World Cup, so it's gonna be this all the way to the World Cup," Wright wrote on Instagram. "They hate that they can't get to him. They hate that they can't influence his career like they have done to so many before him. A blessed young man with talent and love in abundance."
- Getty Images Sport
What comes next for Bellingham?
Now that England have qualified for the World Cup and played their last games of 2025, the Three Lions stars will head back to their clubs for the foreseeable future. Bellingham is likely to be part of Tuchel's 2026 World Cup squad but whether this media storm blows over or if he can usurp Morgan Rogers in the starting XI remains to be seen.
Advertisement