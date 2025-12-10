Getty Images Sport
England confirm March opponents for final games before Thomas Tuchel picks 2026 World Cup squad
England learn their March opponents
The Football Association have scheduled two friendlies against Uruguay and Japan on March 27 and 31, respectively. The pair of friendlies, scheduled for 27 and 31 March, represent the last chance for players to stake a claim prior to the manager naming his group for the 2026 finals. The Football Association is also planning a series of further friendlies in the United States in June, giving Tuchel and his staff valuable time to acclimatise to conditions ahead of their opening match on 17 June in Dallas.
South American and Asian tests chosen for their competitive edge
Uruguay, ranked 16th in the world by FIFA, will provide England’s first challenge of 2025. The fixture marks Uruguay’s first visit to England in two decades. The last meeting on British soil came in 2006, when Peter Crouch and Joe Cole secured a 2-1 win at Anfield. The more recent encounter between the two nations took place at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, which ended in a 2-1 defeat for England, courtesy of Luis Suarez’s brace, while Wayne Rooney scored the only goal for England.
Japan, ranked 18th, complete the March pairing. England’s limited history with the Samurai Blue consists of only three previous contests, the most recent of which came in Austria ahead of the 2010 World Cup. That game resulted in a 2-1 English victory. Their only previous Wembley meeting came in 1995, a 2-1 England win. Whereas the two teams shared the spoils during a match in 2004.
