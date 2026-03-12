England women's all-time top goalscorers: Ellen White, Beth Mead, Georgia Stanway & the Lionesses' best finishers

But Smith's place atop the all-time goalscoring charts for England's women's national team was taken by Ellen White back in November 2021, and now the former Manchester City star, who retired after the Euro 2022 triumph, is the player to beat. She's some 13 goals clear of any current Lioness, but there are several contenders creeping up the ranks to challenge her record.

Beth Mead is the closest and now Georgia Stanway is staking her claim, climbing into ninth in the all-time list thanks to three goals in England's first two games of 2026. Alessia Russo, too, looks a real threat, especially as the Lionesses' starting centre forward. She sits just one goal off the top 10.

So, who are the players that hold the records that Mead, Stanway and Russo are chasing down? How far are they off rising further up the ranks? And which players have scored the most goals for England over the years? GOAL runs through the Lionesses' all-time top goalscorers...