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England miss Harry Maguire but reason for second snub explained as defensive ‘worry’ remains in bid for 2026 World Cup glory
Maguire overlooked by England despite impressive Man Utd form
Maguire’s club form towards the end of the 2025-26 Premier League season - as United secured a third-place finish and Champions League qualification - was considered to have put him in contention for another major international tournament outing with his country.
With 66 caps to his name, the commanding 33-year-old has never let the Three Lions down. He was, however, to find himself stuck behind John Stones, Ezri Konsa, Marc Guehi, Dan Burn and Jarell Quansah in the pecking order. Maguire told The Rest Is Football podcast of Tuchel making him aware of that decision: “He FaceTimes everyone. It’s quite an awkward call.”
Stones and Konsa filled starting berths as England got their World Cup campaign up and running against Croatia, with frailties at the back being exposed on a couple of occasions in the first half before the Three Lions ran out 4-2 winners in Texas.
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Asked about the lack of a dominant voice in defence, which would help to keep that unit organised, former England full-back Mills - speaking on behalf of betTOM - told GOAL: “I think going into the tournament, the defensive situation was always going to be the worry - especially as you go deep into the tournament and you come up against better teams, some very, very good teams, in the latter stages. Trying to find that balance is never going to be easy, I think, with the squad that was picked.
“I was a little bit surprised by Stones and Konsa, that selection. I've said from day one, if Stones is fit, he plays, because I think he's exceptional. But I would have played him alongside Marc Guehi. They've not just played together at Manchester City, they know each other from Manchester City as well. They've trained together every day, they have an understanding, they've built that up.
“Reece James, I think he's a fantastic full-back and a great footballer. Left-back, Nico O'Reilly has done great for Manchester City, but my concern is he's better attacking than he is defensively at times, and he goes wandering into those areas. So, yes, I was surprised by the omission of Harry Maguire.
“When I look at the squad in general, defensively, at what stage do some of those players start for England? I'm not sure some of them do, unless there's six or seven injuries. Whereas Harry Maguire, you can bring on, you can play him in a back three if you need to. You can use him as a weapon up front.
“So, yes, one or two defensive concerns still. Fantastic second half, great performance in the second half, but I think there will be much stiffer challenges to come.”
Why was Maguire snubbed for a second time as Chalobah got the call?
England had a second chance in which to add Maguire to their ranks, with versatile Newcastle star Livramento being forced to withdraw. In another rather surprising call, Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah - with just one senior cap to his name - has been called upon.
Quizzed on whether Maguire burned a few bridges with comments made in the immediate aftermath of his initial snub, Mills added on the reasons for invitations being posted in other directions: “I have to assume that when the squad was announced - three weeks ago, three-and-a-half, four weeks ago - Thomas Tuchel would have had to say to four or five players, ‘keep yourself fit and keep yourself ready, because you're on the standby list and if something happens, you may get a phone call’.
“That is hard because you're not involved in it and most of your other players and colleagues are either at a World Cup or they're off on holiday, enjoying themselves and doing what they need to do. But you've got to train alone, keep training - very, very hard to get to that stage and be ready just in case.
“So I would assume that's the reason why there would be a list of maybe four or five that were told you have an opportunity if somebody gets injured and that's maybe why that call-up has come.”
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Will Maguire play for England again as Three Lions continue World Cup quest?
Whatever the reasons are, Maguire - who missed Euro 2024 as the result of a calf injury - is being left watching on from afar. With Tuchel continuing to favour other options, his international career may have been brought to a close.
England, with three points on the board and early momentum being established in North America as they endeavour to bring 60 years of trophy-chasing hurt to a close, will be back in action when facing Ghana at Gillette Stadium - the home of the New England Patriots NFL franchise - on Tuesday.
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