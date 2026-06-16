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Harry Maguire opens up on 'awkward' FaceTime call from Thomas Tuchel as Man Utd star makes England retirement decision after 2026 World Cup snub
Veteran defender left reeling by exclusion
The 33-year-old was left deeply "shocked and gutted" after being omitted from Tuchel's final 26-man tournament squad. Having finished a solid domestic campaign for United strongly under Michael Carrick, Maguire expected a call-up following impressive displays during the March international window. Instead, the German tactician favoured John Stones, Marc Guehi, Ezri Konsa, Jarell Quansah, and Dan Burn for the tournament.
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Maguire recalls brutal video call dropping
Speaking on The Rest is Football podcast, Maguire detailed the unique and uncomfortable method the manager used to break the selection news. He revealed: "He [Tuchel] FaceTimed everyone. It was quite an awkward call. I received a text saying can I speak to you about 4pm. It is quite a unique way of doing it and it must be quite hard because he can see everyone's reactions.
"I said straightaway I was really disappointed. I thought I did enough to be in the squad and thought I could have helped and had a part to play on and off the pitch. He said he can't give me an excuse but he had gone with the four lads who got him through the autumn.
"It was tough to take. I did think I would be in the squad after being selected for the March camp under him for the first time. I did really well in both games and then went back to Manchester United and finished the season really strongly."
No plans to quit international stage
Despite the massive setback, the 66-cap defender has maintained contact with core squad leaders like Harry Kane, Declan Rice, and Jordan Pickford to offer his full backing. Furthermore, Maguire refuses to close the door on his country, even with Tuchel under contract through to Euro 2028.
He added: "I don't think I would retire from England. I still feel I have something to offer. There will be a time and a place where I don't deserve to get picked but I probably still wouldn't come out and retire. If I got one more cap it would be worth it."
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Focus shifts back to Old Trafford
Maguire will use the off-season to fully recharge ahead of United's return to the Champions League in 2026-27. While his international team-mates face the intense pressure of a global tournament, the experienced defender will look to maintain his excellent club form. Proving his longevity in the Premier League remains entirely paramount if he is to force his way back into international contention later this year.
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