Getty/GOAL
England Euro 2025 heroes Hannah Hampton & Chloe Kelly nominated for BBC Sports Personality of the Year award as they seek to emulate Lionesses legend Mary Earps
Lionesses legends: Mead & Earps are past SPOTY winners
Earps’ exploits were recognised by the British public in 2023 on the back of steering England to the World Cup final. A year earlier, she had made history when forming part of a Euro 2022-winning squad - with that achievement allowing Mead to claim the SPOTY prize.
Sarina Wiegman’s side were able to successfully defend that crown in 2025, with an epic final showdown with Spain going to penalties. Hampton delivered spot kick-saving heroics there while Kelly - who famously netted an extra-time winner against Germany in 2022 - held her nerve to convert the decisive effort from 12 yards.
2025 SPOTY nominees: Who makes the shortlist?
Kelly, who is now playing her club football back at Arsenal, is one of six contenders looking to land the 2025 SPOTY award. She is joined on that shortlist by international colleague and fellow WSL star Hampton - who provides the last line of defence at Chelsea.
The other hopefuls looking to land a prestigious honour are rugby star Ellie Kildunne, darts sensation Luke Littler, golf superstar Rory McIlroy - who won the Masters in 2025 and completed the career Grand Slam - and newly-crowned Formula 1 world champion Lando Norris.
Alex Kay-Jelski, director of BBC Sport, has said of that shortlist: “This has been a breathtaking year for sport, driven by athletes whose performances belong in the history books. Each one has delivered moments of pure brilliance that have defined 2025. It’s been incredible to watch, and I can’t wait to honour their achievements, and to see who the nation chooses as the BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2025.”
The shortlisting panel for this year’s awards included 2014 Women’s Rugby World Cup winner Maggie Alphonsi, former England international Anita Asante, double Paralympic gold medal-winning sprinter Libby Clegg, former world champion boxer Carl Frampton, 2009 World Cup winning cricketer Ebony Rainford-Brent, media personality and sports presenter Josh Denzel, sports broadcaster and Match of the Day co-host Kelly Cates, chief sports feature writer for the Daily Mail, Riath Al-Samarrai and sports reporter for The Times, Molly Hudson. Representing the BBC were director of sport Alex Kay-Jelski, head of content Philip Bernie and executive producer Marc Vesty.
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
Can Kelly or Hampton continue SPOTY trend?
The winner of the 2025 award will be announced at a glitzy ceremony on December 18, as a memorable year of sporting action and achievement is celebrated. Another Euros-winning Lionesses star, Michelle Agyemang, is among the contenders for the BBC Young Sports Personality of the Year Award.
In the World Sport Star department, Spain international Mariona Caldentey - who plies her club trade alongside Kelly at Arsenal - is competing with the likes of Mohamed Salah, Shohei Ohtani and Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone for recognition.
Olympic gold medal-winning athlete Keely Hodgkinson is the reigning BBC Sports Personality of the Year. She extended the run of female winners to four consecutive years, with there every chance that a fifth addition will be made to that list.
Tennis star Emma Raducanu, having won the US Open in 2021, started the recent trend. Mead, Earps and Hodgkinson picked up that baton and ran with it, and Kelly and Hampton are looking to keep the run going.
- Getty Images
Hampton ignored pre-Euros Earps distraction
Earps have sparked controversy ahead of Euro 2025 when announcing her international retirement and calling out Wiegman for drafting Hampton back into the Lionesses fold. That decision was vindicated when the 25-year-old shot-stopper inspired England to continental glory.
Hampton has already won the inaugural Women’s Yashin Trophy this year and will hope to go on and emulate Earps again by claiming a FIFA Best Women’s Goalkeeper prize at some point in the not too distant future - with impressive standards being maintained at domestic and international level.
Advertisement