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Next England boss? 'Workaholic' Eddie Howe tipped to replace Thomas Tuchel after emotional Newcastle exit
Given backs Howe for Three Lions role
Given has identified Howe as the ideal candidate to take the reins of the England national team in the future. Despite Thomas Tuchel currently holding the position, Given believes Howe possesses all the necessary attributes to lead the country, provided he takes the time to recharge following his exit from St James' Park.
"Eddie Howe as the next England manager? I think he ticks all the boxes, doesn’t he. He’ll be strongly linked with it," Given told BOYLE Sports, who offer the latest football odds. "Obviously, Thomas Tuchel has signed a new contract before the World Cup and I wouldn’t have thought his position was in doubt, although England fans might have had other ideas the morning after the Argentina game."
He added that while Howe likely has aspirations to lead his country, the timing remains the only variable: "Will that desire be in 12 months or five years? Only Eddie knows the answer to that one."
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A 'workaholic' in need of rest
The intensity of managing a club of Newcastle's stature appears to have taken its toll on the 48-year-old. Following Howe's departure as Newcastle head coach, Given highlighted the immense personal sacrifice involved. "From everything I’ve heard, it could well be that Eddie wants to take a step back and get away from it all now to recharge his batteries and I wouldn't be surprised if he has some time out, maybe a year off out of the game," the former keeper added.
"Speaking to people up there, he’s a workaholic," Given continued. "He was in at six o’clock every morning, leaving at eight or nine at night, seven days a week. He was all in. I’m sure he’s missed out on a lot of quality time with this family and fans don’t see that side of the game. Everyone just thinks he’s another well-paid Premier League manager and he’s got the best of everything but it all comes at a cost."
Leaving a lasting legacy on Tyneside
Howe's departure marks the end of a transformative era for the Magpies, one that saw the club rise from the threat of relegation to the heights of European competition and end a 70-year trophy drought with a historic Carabao Cup triumph. Given insists that Howe’s impact places him alongside the club's most legendary figures.
"Howe has done an incredible job as Newcastle United manager, he really has," Given noted. "When he took over they were 19th in the Premier League. He got them into the Champions League twice, won their first domestic trophy in 70 years, and I could keep listing off what he’s achieved!
"There will be a lot of emotion on Tyneside over this. It’s already been an emotional couple of weeks at Newcastle with Kevin Keegan’s sad passing and I think Eddie forged a similar sort of connection with the people of Newcastle too, like Kevin and Bobby Robson had before him.
"He really understood the city and its people. He lived in the city. I think the fans will be hurting that he’s left.”
- AFP
Newcastle enters a new era
As Howe prepares for his sabbatical, the club has moved swiftly to fill the void, confirming that Matthias Jaissle has officially been appointed as their new head coach. The German tactician arrives from Al-Ahli with a high-intensity philosophy, but he faces a significant challenge following the departures of key stars like Anthony Gordon and Sandro Tonali during a summer of immense upheaval at the club.
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