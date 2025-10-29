Seven-time Ligue 1 champions open Endrick transfer talks as Real Madrid outcast pushes for January exit

Endrick joined Real Madrid in July 2024 but has had to remain patient for first-team opportunities due to a combination of injury and intense competition for spots. During his first months he primarily featured off the bench, though he made a promising Champions League debut by scoring a late goal, becoming the club's youngest scorer in the competition in the process. Kylian Mbappe arrived just before him, which further intensified the competition for attacking positions. Despite his struggles, Endrick has showed flashes of his potential, including scoring five goals in the Copa del Rey during his debut campaign, finishing as Los Blancos' top scorer in the competition. His limited minutes have fuelled speculation about a potential loan move in the January window to gain consistent playing time with the World Cup looming large on the horizon.

Alonso addressed the situation, telling TNT Sports Brasil: "It's clear everyone wants to play. And a young player even more so. Given the context, we want to compete right now, and it's difficult depending on the match. He has to be patient, be prepared, and know that he's at Real Madrid. His time will come."