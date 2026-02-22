Getty
Endrick reveals Kylian Mbappe advice and admits he's unsure about his new nickname at Lyon
Endrick impressing in Ligue with Lyon
Endrick made the switch to Lyon in January in a bid to play more regularly after struggling for game time at the Santiago Bernabeu. The Brazilian has gone on to shine in France, with the only blemish being a red card against Nantes. Endrick has now revealed that he was encouraged to move to Lyon by team-mates Mbappe and Eduardo Camavinga. He told Telefoot: "Kylian Mbappé and Camavinga told me that Ligue 1 was a good league and that it was very competitive. They strongly recommended that I sign for Lyon because it’s a great team. I appreciate their good advice.”
Endrick reveals ambitions at Real Madrid
Endrick is set to return to Real Madrid at the end of the season and admits he is dreaming of winning titles with Los Blancos. He added: "I hope to see Vinicius and Mbappé together again someday to win the Champions League and other titles."
Before then Endrick is also hoping to continue to star for Lyon and then play for Brazil at World Cup 2026. He explained: "I really didn't expect things to go this well. But God is great and it was my destiny to be here. I am proud to play in France, it's an incredible country and I will do everything to continue to help Lyon in the coming months by working twice as hard.“I imagine myself in an action movie. I like the adrenaline rush and I need to release all my anger. That pushes me to be even more lethal in front of goal.
"In the meantime, I'm pursuing my dream in Lyon and I hope to help the team achieve great things .It's a dream to play in a World Cup, I hope to do great things in Lyon, and to be at the World Cup to help Brazil, God willing."
New nickname for Endrick?
Endrick was famously nicknamed 'Bobby' by Jude Bellingham and Co. during his time at Real Madrid after it was reported that Sir Bobby Charlton was one of his idols. He has now been dubbed the 'matador' by some media outlets after his move to France, although he's unsure if the new name will stick. He explained: "You can call me whatever you want. We'll see in the coming days if I stick with that little nickname,” he said.
- Getty
What comes next?
Endrick has been forced to serve a ban after his red card against Nantes but is due to return to action on Sunday when Lyon take on Strasbourg in Ligue 1.
Advertisement