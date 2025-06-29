Endrick is back! Real Madrid star joins up with squad in Florida after injury ahead of Club World Cup last 16 clash with Juventus
Real Madrid have been handed a timely boost ahead of their Club World Cup Round of 16 tie against Juventus, as Brazilian wonderkid Endrick has rejoined the squad in Florida. The 18-year-old striker has recovered from a hamstring injury that has sidelined him for over a month and will now continue his reintegration under Xabi Alonso in Palm Beach, Florida.
- Endrick rejoins Real Madrid squad after hamstring injury recovery
- Won’t face Juventus but eligible for Club World Cup
- Xabi Alonso assessing youngster's fit ahead of new season