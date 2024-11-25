Emma Hayes says women's football stars have 'come to expect' abuse as USWNT coach responds to homophobic comments aimed at Chelsea star Sam Kerr and Kristie Mewis following baby announcement
Emma Hayes says women footballers have "come to expect" abuse after homophobic comments were aimed at Sam Kerr and partner Kristie Mewis.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Kerr & Mewis make baby announcement
- Couple receive homophobic abuse
- Hayes says weighs in on matter