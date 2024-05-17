Lauren James, Millie Bright and Emma Hayes' top 15 Chelsea signings - ranked

The Blues' icon has made some superb transfers during her 12 years so, as she gets set to leave to take charge of the USWNT, GOAL counts them down...

Emma Hayes' time as Chelsea manager will come to an end on Saturday, when either the Blues or Manchester City will lift the Women's Super League title. Hayes' side are in pole position for a final day that could well see the trophy's destination decided on goal difference, and if they can get over the line, it would represent a fifth-successive league triumph and a 16th trophy in the manager's 12-year tenure.

During that time, a lot of special players have sported the Chelsea blue and delivered significant contributions to a remarkable rise to the top of the game, the club now the dominant force in the English women's game and among the elite across the world. Some of them have come through the system, but many others have been spotted and snapped up by Hayes and her staff as worthy of representing this winning machine.

But which have been the best transfers that Hayes has made during her time in charge of Chelsea? As she prepares to say farewell, and gets set to take over the United States women's national team, GOAL ranks her top 15 signings...