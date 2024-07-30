Emma Hayes' return! Lionesses announce exciting USWNT meeting as one of four friendlies to round out England's 2024

Getty Images/GOALAmeé RuszkaiEmma Hayes' return! Lionesses announce exciting USWNT meeting as one of four friendlies to round out England's 2024EnglandUSAEmma HayesGermanySwitzerlandSouth AfricaWomen's footballEmma Hayes will make her return to England in November when her United States women's national team takes on the Lionesses at Wembley.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowEngland announce four friendlies to end 2024One sees the USWNT come to WembleyIt will mark Hayes' return after leaving ChelseaArticle continues below