'It has felt strange' - Emma Hayes speaks out after 'emotional' final home game with Chelsea as USWNT-bound coach claims Bristol City WSL romp was a 'performance worthy of champions'

Emma Hayes was full of praise for her side as she reflected on her "emotional" final home game in charge of Chelsea.

  • Chelsea win 8-0 against Bristol City
  • Hayes coached her final home game of Blues
  • Arsenal beat Man City to give Chelsea title hope
