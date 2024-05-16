Emma Hayes 2024Getty
Soham Mukherjee

'A fitting finale!' - Emma Hayes geared up for Chelsea's WSL title decider against Man Utd as legendary manager admits she is 'knackered' ahead of move to USWNT

Emma HayesChelsea FC WomenUSAWSL

Emma Hayes is geared up for a "fitting finale" to her Chelsea career with the Blues set to play for the WSL title against Manchester United.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Hayes set for her final game at Chelsea
  • Could end tenure on a high by lifting WSL trophy
  • Will take charge of the USWNT in the summer
Article continues below

Editors' Picks