Emma Hayes names USWNT SheBelieves Cup roster as Trinity Rodman and Lindsey Heaps lead squad; Catarina Macario left out
A closer look at the squad
Trinity Rodman headlines the roster following her triumphant return to the squad for friendlies against Italy and her historic contract extension with the Washington Spirit just a month ago. The group includes 23 field players and three goalkeepers, with 19 NWSL players represented. Gotham FC leads all clubs with four selections - Jaedyn Shaw, Emily Sonnett, Rose Lavelle, and Lily Reale. Seven players are currently based abroad in Europe, though Chelsea forward Catarina Macario was left off the SheBelieves Cup roster. Her Chelsea teammates, Alyssa Thompson and Naomi Girma, were both named, and six of the seven overseas players are competing in the UEFA Women’s Champions League.
This marks the first time in more than a year that Hayes has selected a fully capped squad. While every player has earned at least one cap under Hayes, the experience range is wide. Three players have surpassed 100 caps, led by captain Lindsey Heaps with 170, followed by Rose Lavelle with 116. At the other end, Riley Jackson has just one cap, while 12 players on the roster have 10 caps or fewer.
Hayes also opted for three goalkeepers, noting she had been largely set on Phallon Tullis-Joyce and Claudia Dickey, while Mandy McGlynn’s strong performances in January earned her a spot in the group.
Squad in full
GOALKEEPERS: Claudia Dickey (Seattle Reign FC; 7), Mandy McGlynn (Utah Royals; 5), Phallon Tullis-Joyce (Manchester United, ENG; 4)
DEFENDERS: Jordyn Bugg (Seattle Reign FC; 6/0), Emily Fox (Arsenal FC, ENG; 71/1), Naomi Girma (Chelsea FC, ENG; 50/2), Lilly Reale (Gotham FC; 6/0), Tara Rudd (Washington Spirit; 10/0), Emily Sonnett (Gotham FC; 113/2), Gisele Thompson (Angel City FC; 5/0), Kennedy Wesley (San Diego Wave FC; 3/0), Kate Wiesner (Washington Spirit; 3/0)
MIDFIELDERS: Sam Coffey (Manchester City, ENG; 42/5), Lindsey Heaps (OL Lyonnes, FRA; 170/38), Claire Hutton (Bay FC; 13/1), Riley Jackson (North Carolina Courage; 1/0), Rose Lavelle (Gotham FC; 116/27), Olivia Moultrie (Portland Thorns FC; 13/5), Jaedyn Shaw (Gotham FC; 31/9), Lily Yohannes (OL Lyonnes, FRA; 13/1)
FORWARDS: Maddie Dahlien (Seattle Reign FC; 2/0), Jameese Joseph (Chicago Stars FC; 2/1), Trinity Rodman (Washington Spirit; 49/13), Emma Sears (Racing Louisville FC; 14/6), Ally Sentnor (Kansas City Current; 15/6), Alyssa Thompson (Chelsea FC, ENG; 26/3)
World Cup build continues
Hayes previously mentioned that the group for the SheBelieves tournament would be much closer to the way she wants to show up for the World Cup qualifiers. Hayes famously examined the entire playing pool, granting many new faces first appearances and starting moments, giving 44 different players caps in 2025. After a busy 2025, Hayes is now out of the examining and building phase, and more so in the prepare with what and who we have.
“The SheBelieves Cup is a fantastic tournament which gives us the opportunity to replicate the group stage of a FIFA tournament,” said Hayes.
“Three quality games in quick succession also allow us to replicate conditions that will prepare us for the World Cup qualifying campaign this fall. As always, we want to keep developing our player pool to be more and more prepared. As we gain more experience, I expect our standards to keep improving.”
What's next?
The SheBelieves Cup will see the USWNT open against Argentina on Sunday, March 1 at GEODIS Park in Nashville, Tenn. After the first round of games in Nashville, the teams will move to Columbus, Ohio where the USWNT will face Canada on March 4. The tournament will conclude at Sports Illustrated Stadium in Harrison, N.J. on March 7 where the USWNT will play Argentina.
