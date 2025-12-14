'I'm so embarrassed!' - Bruno Guimaraes destroys Newcastle team-mates for failing to 'compete' against Sunderland as Eddie Howe apologises to fans for derby defeat

As the leader of the pack, Guimaraes was left fuming with the performance of the entire team as he told reporters after the match: "I'm very angry, I'm so embarrassed and I'm so frustrated. There was no crossing, no passing and no shooting. No nothing. It was a mess, in my opinion. We know we have a better team than them (Sunderland) but we didn't play like the better team. It was a mess. The consistency isn't there, the mentality isn't there. We didn't compete. The fans expect and deserve better. We accepted the way they play with the long balls. You need to compete in a derby and we didn't."

