Elliot Lee injuries revealed after Wrexham star's car crash - with Ryan Reynolds, Rob McElhenney & Phil Parkinson unlikely to see midfielder again for 'a bit of time'
Phil Parkinson has explained the injuries suffered by Elliot Lee in his car crash, with Wrexham set to be without the midfielder for "a bit of time".
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Midfielder involved in road traffic accident
- Will be given as long as he needs to recover
- Red Dragons riding high in League One table