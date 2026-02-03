Elliot Lee appears to aim parting swipe at Wrexham boss Phil Parkinson after completing transfer to League One club

The 31-year-old midfielder's exit was confirmed late on deadline day, bringing a temporary end to a glittering spell in North Wales. However, it was his first interview with his new club that caught the attention of supporters. Speaking to Doncaster's media team, Lee did not hold back on his reasons for leaving, hinting at a breakdown in his relationship with the management.

"I found myself out of favour at Wrexham, so I want to come and play for a manager that makes me feel valued again," Lee stated. He added that the decision was driven by a desire to play for someone who appreciates his contribution, a comment that many have interpreted as a direct criticism of Phil Parkinson's handling of his situation over the last six months.