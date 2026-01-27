Elliot Anderson to Man Utd: Red Devils told to brace themselves for intervention from FURIOUS Nottingham Forest owner if they dare to bid for England star

United have also been linked with Forest’s highly-rated Brazilian defender Murillo and Sheringham - who represented both clubs in his playing days - told GOAL, in association with Mr Q, when asked if business there would make sense: “Elliot Anderson without a doubt. I think he is a proper player. He is going to be around for a long time.

“They would do well to get him out of Nottingham Forest. It will be the same as when Gibbs-White nearly went to Tottenham in the summer and the chairman heard about it and said ‘that ain’t happening, he’s a top player and he’s staying with us’. I would fully expect that to be the result with Elliot Anderson as well. They would prefer to give him a big wage rise and see him play at Nottingham Forest, rather than lose him.”

Another former Forest striker, Marlon Harewood, told GOAL recently of why efforts to prise Anderson away from Trentside should come as no surprise. He said of the midfielder’s supposed nine-figure asking price: “He is definitely one of those players.

“If someone said that and put that price tag, with the money that’s going on in the game over the last couple of years, he is definitely worth the price tag and I think he will go on and do really well at whatever club he is at. I hope Forest can keep him for the rest of the season so that they can do what they need to do this year.”

Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!